Film company fined in 'The Walking Dead' stuntman's death

ATLANTA — Federal authorities have imposed the maximum allowable fines on a film company in the on-set death of a stuntman for "The Walking Dead."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a news release Friday that it issued a "serious citation" to Stalwart Films LLC and proposed penalties totalling $12,675 "for failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming."

John Bernecker, 33, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a fall on the hit show's set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56 kilometres ) south of Atlanta.