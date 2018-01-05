Film company fined in 'The Walking Dead' stuntman's death
ATLANTA — Federal authorities have imposed the maximum allowable fines on a film company in the on-set death of a stuntman for "The Walking Dead."
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a news release Friday that it issued a "serious citation" to Stalwart Films LLC and proposed penalties
John Bernecker, 33, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a fall on the hit show's set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56
According to a report from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, assistant director Matthew Goodwin told a responding officer that Bernecker intended to fall onto a pad but instead fell head-first onto concrete about 22 feet (7
