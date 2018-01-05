Entertainment

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending January 4, 2018:

Top Songs

1. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

3. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

4. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

5. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

6. Believer, Imagine Dragons

7. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

8. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha

9. LOVE. (FEAT. ZACARI.), Kendrick Lamar

10. Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato

Top Albums

1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

2. ÷, Ed Sheeran

3. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

4. Revival, Eminem

5. reputation, Taylor Swift

6. Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

7. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

8. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

9. American Teen, Khalid

10. From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular