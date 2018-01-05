The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending January 4, 2018:
Top Songs
1. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
3. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
4. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man
5. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
6. Believer, Imagine Dragons
7. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
8. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha
9. LOVE. (FEAT. ZACARI.), Kendrick Lamar
10. Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato
Top Albums
1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
2. ÷, Ed Sheeran
3. Evolve, Imagine Dragons
4. Revival, Eminem
5. reputation, Taylor Swift
6. Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
7. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
8. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
9. American Teen, Khalid
10. From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
