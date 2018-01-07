Entertainment

'Jumanji,' 'Insidious' top 'Star Wars' in its fourth weekend

FILE - This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Columbia Pictures says Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, that the Johnson-led ‚ÄúJumanji‚Äù is estimated to have earned an additional $36 million, bringing its total to $244.4 million. (Frank Masi/Sony Pictures via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Move over "Star Wars," there's some new box office champs this weekend. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has topped the charts after three weekends in theatres , and newcomer "Insidious: The Final Key" opened in second.

Columbia Pictures says Sunday that the Dwayne Johnson-led "Jumanji" is estimated to have earned an additional $36 million, bringing its total to $244.4 million.

In second place is the horror film "Insidious: The Final Key," the fourth in the franchise. It earned $29.3 million.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" fell to third place with $23.6 million in its fourth weekend in theatres . The space blockbuster has grossed $572.5 million to date.

"The Greatest Showman" took fourth place with $13.8 million. "Pitch Perfect 3" rounded out the top five with $10.2 million.

