Partial list of winners for 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
A
A
Share via Email
Partial list of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
MOTION PICTURE
—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
TELEVISION
—TV Series, Drama — "The Handmaid's Tale."
—Actor, TV Series, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us,"
—Actress, TV Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale."
—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies."
—Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
___
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all