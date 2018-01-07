Red Carpet sets the tone for activist-themed Golden Globe awards

The red-carpet pre-show at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards set the tone for an evening that has been all about lifting up voices that aren't usually heard.

In the wake of a wave of allegations that have knocked down Hollywood giants like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis CK, Hollywood women have launched #TimesUp, a movement to keep the momentum behind #MeToo going. These concerns took centre stage, with just about everyone clad in black in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment and many wearing #TimesUp buttons.

A black-clad Debra Messing, lately of the resurrected Will & Grace series, called out the E! Network for its record on pay equity — the very network she was appearing on at the time.

Former E! host Catt Sadler left the network in December allegedly because her male counterpart, Jason Kennedy, got paid twice as much. Messing said, “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-host the same as their male co-host.”

Eva Longoria, lately of Empire, took a shot at E! as well. "We support gender equity and equal pay and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well," she said.

An octet of actresses — Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler and Emma Stone — have symbolically left their husbands, partners and dates at home. Instead, each one walked the carpet with an activist on her arm.

Meryl Streep brought Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, as her date. TimesUp includes a $15-million legal defence fund for poor and immigrant women in low-paid industries who've experienced sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.

On the carpet Laura Dern, who later won best supporting actress for Big Little Lies, ceded the microphone to Monica Ramirez of the Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, an association of U.S. female farmworkers.

"Women pick, pack and plant the food we eat," Ramirez said, adding there's a "long history of sexual violence."

"We want to send a message to women in the workplace that they are not alone."

Michelle Williams accompanied Tarana Burke, a women's rights activist who coined #MeToo. Williams praised the "collision of these two worlds" of arts and activism, and thanked the eight female activists for giving up their time.

"I'm so moved to stand next to this woman," she said. "I have tears in my eyes and a smile on my face."

Emma Watson's date, Marai Larasi, the executive director of the black feminist group Imkaan (UK), said "There's something about women in Hollywood speaking out. When somebody speaks out, it creates a crack (in) that wall ... women in Hollywood are not more important, but they can shine a light on issues. This is a special moment. This is a critical moment."

Alison Brie talked up #TimesUp as well, encouraging the audience to donate to the legal fund.

"It's important to me to stand with women who have come forward; I'm in awe of their bravery," the Community star said. "It's not just about talking about an issue; it's action."

She added that the sea of black dresses and suits was not depressing at all — "It's so celebratory, so empowering, not sombre."

Brie is fresh from a breakthrough year — she plays legendary editor Lally Weymouth opposite Meryl Streep in the Watergate epic The Post, and starred in Netflix's women's-wrestingly smash GLOW.