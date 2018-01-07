Golden Globes a chance for Hollywood to send a message about the #MeToo movement

Harvey Weinstein won’t be at the Golden Globes. But his spectre looms large over Sunday’s awards ceremony, as it promises to be must-see TV.

It used to be something of a cliché that A-list actors and actresses thanked God first and then Weinstein in their acceptance speeches. Or in the case of Meryl Streep: “I just want to thank . . . God, Harvey Weinstein,” when she accepted the award for The Iron Lady.

How times have changed. This year, many, including Streep, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain have said they will wear sombre black to protest harassment in the industry when the show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

And it likely won’t be dresses by Marchesa. That’s the brand designed by Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, who has since left the disgraced Miramax executive accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

Awards ceremonies are usually dreary affairs. Asking actresses what designers they are wearing used to count for investigative journalism in the entertainment world.

Many viewers think that celebrities should just shut their traps. What do they know about the environment, Aboriginal affairs, politics or the economy?

In this case, plenty. Performers are uniquely positioned to make commentary on the groundbreaking revolution that is happening now around workplace harassment and bullying. The narcissism, cult of personality and hierarchical structure of Hollywood are not all that dissimilar to many workplaces, but theirs is unique in scale and ubiquity. It is ground zero for the movement.

A year ago it was about diversity and #OscarsSoWhite. In the case of sexual harassment, it couldn’t be more personal: the Weinstein effect started here and goes back to the casting couch days of the studio system. And the reverberations have emanated far beyond Beverly Hills.

There will be plenty of opportunity to make a statement this Sunday.

The Globes should start the conversation internally. There are no women directors nominated this year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association despite the fact there are some fine contenders, including Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman and Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird.

Meryl Streep — the most nominated woman in Golden Globe history — is up again for The Post. And Oprah Winfrey will be honoured with the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award, given to someone who has made an impact on the world of entertainment. With a billion viewers worldwide, you can bet they will have a word or two to say.

It’s only been a couple of years since Maggie Gyllenhaal stood on the same stage, winning a Golden Globe for The Honourable Woman in 2015, and gave a memorable acceptance speech on gender equality and hoping to see an increase in “roles for actual women.”

Gyllenhaal, who is nominated once again for The Deuce, now seems prophetic in what was likely a warm-up for what audiences will hear Sunday.

The raw nature of the subject means host Seth Meyers will have a difficult task.

A host has to keep it light while trying to make a political point, but it’s hard to see how he can navigate that minefield when it comes to jokes about rape.

It was also at a Golden Globes party that actor Jason Priestley says he punched Weinstein in the face in 1995 after an altercation. The producer allegedly grabbed him and told him to move from a couch.

At least Canadians can take some comfort that it was a Canuck that struck the first blow. As Priestly told US Weekly: “He was a big bully.”