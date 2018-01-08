ACLU wants prisons to end ban on mass incarceration book
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — The American Civil Liberties Union wants New Jersey corrections officials to allow inmates to read a
The state chapter of the civil rights group sent a letter Monday asking why at least two prisons have banned "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander.
The ACLU calls the ban "ironic, misguided, and harmful." It says the ban amounts to unconstitutional censorship of speech on issues of public concern, which is entitled to special protection under the First Amendment.
A corrections department spokeswoman declined comment Monday and said a statement would be issued later in the day. Both New Jersey State Prison and Southern State Correctional Facility ban the book as official policy.
Prisons and jails are allowed to ban reading materials based on legitimate concerns such as security issues, but the ACLU contends officials can't claim that justification applies here. They also note that Texas — which the group says has a 10,000-title list of banned reading materials — not only allows the book but included it on a list of publications the state has affirmatively approved.
"Michelle Alexander's book chronicles how people of
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
Most Popular
-
Driver ticketed after running stop sign, sending car into Halifax paint store
-
'A horrible, horrible tragedy:' Nova Scotia community mourns four deaths after house fire
-
Man rescued from fatal house fire 'struggling to stay alive': relative
-
New site helps travellers looking for cheap flights out of Halifax