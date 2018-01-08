Benj Pasek, Justin Paul continue winning streak at Globes
Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are continuing their winning streak at the Golden Globes.
The Oscar- and Tony-winning duo won their second best original song Golden Globe on Sunday for "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman," beating out well-known stars like Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and Nick Jonas.
Last year, Pasek and Paul won an Oscar and Globe for "City of Stars" from "La La Land," and they picked up the best original score Tony for the Broadway hit, "Dear Evan Hansen." They're nominated for two Grammys this month for both "Dear Evan Hansen" and "La La Land."
On Sunday, Pasek thanked the "annoyingly handsome and charming Hugh Jackman," who stars in the film. He also thanked "audiences for seeing musicals on the big screen."
Paul thanked Keala Settle, the singer behind "This Is Me": "Her story inspired this song."
Blige, who also was nominated for her acting in "Mudbound," was nominated for the song "Mighty River" from the Netflix period film. Carey was nominated for the Christmas tune "The Star," from the animated movie of the same name; Jonas was nominated for "Home" from the animated film "Ferdinand"; and the Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, behind "Let It Go" from "Frozen," were nominated for "Remember Me" from the film "Coco,"
Pasek and Paul were presented their award by Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban, who sang some of their words onstage.
"We've now officially sung on the Golden Globes," Clarkson said to laughs.
Alexandre Desplat won best original score Sunday for "The Shape of Water." He beat out Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood ("Phantom Thread"), Hans Zimmer ("Dunkirk"), Carter Burwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") and John Williams ("The Post").
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
