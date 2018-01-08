Box Office Top 20: 'Jumanji' knocks 'Star Wars' to No. 3
LOS ANGELES — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Insidious: The Last Key" knocked the reigning box office champ "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" to third place this weekend. "Jumanji," in its third weekend in
"The Last Jedi," now in its fourth weekend in
"The Greatest Showman" took fourth with $13.8 million and "Pitch Perfect 3" landed in fifth with $10.3 million.
1. "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle," Sony, $37,233,653, 3,801 locations, $9,796 average, $245,606,319, 3 Weeks.
2. "Insidious: The Last Key," Universal, $29,581,355, 3,116 locations, $9,493 average, $29,581,355, 1 Week.
3. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $23,728,944, 4,232 locations, $5,607 average, $572,691,546, 4 Weeks.
4. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $13,770,951, 3,342 locations, $4,121 average, $76,875,323, 3 Weeks.
5. "Pitch Perfect 3," Universal, $10,298,345, 3,458 locations, $2,978 average, $86,055,435, 3 Weeks.
6. "Ferdinand," 20th Century Fox, $7,697,773, 3,156 locations, $2,439 average, $70,466,891, 4 Weeks.
7. "Molly's Game," STX Entertainment, $6,856,578, 1,608 locations, $4,264 average, $14,073,138, 2 Weeks.
8. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $6,050,225, 1,733 locations, $3,491 average, $28,086,332, 7 Weeks.
9. "Coco," Disney, $5,382,651, 1,894 locations, $2,842 average, $191,925,612, 7 Weeks.
10. "All The Money In The World," Sony, $3,571,226, 2,123 locations, $1,682 average, $20,153,135, 2 Weeks.
11. "The Shape Of Water," Fox Searchlight, $3,139,084, 804 locations, $3,904 average, $21,692,548, 6 Weeks.
12. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $2,445,877, 242 locations, $10,107 average, $5,419,569, 5 Weeks.
13. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $2,381,646, 1,258 locations, $1,893 average, $126,638,732, 8 Weeks.
14. "Downsizing," Paramount, $2,202,311, 2,020 locations, $1,090 average, $22,932,429, 3 Weeks.
15. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $1,698,027, 36 locations, $47,167 average, $3,847,683, 3 Weeks.
16. "Lady Bird," A24, $1,572,031, 562 locations, $2,797 average, $34,128,122, 10 Weeks.
17. "Father Figures," Warner Bros., $1,262,474, 1,717 locations, $735 average, $16,772,934, 3 Weeks.
18. "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $747,129, 117 locations, $6,386 average, $6,073,057, 7 Weeks.
19. "The Disaster Artist," A24, $746,034, 478 locations, $1,561 average, $19,431,782, 6 Weeks.
20. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $705,188, 310 locations, $2,275 average, $25,392,902, 9 Weeks.
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
