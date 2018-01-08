Country icon Loretta Lynn has a fractured hip after fall
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Country music icon Loretta Lynn has a fractured hip after a fall at her home in Tennessee.
A statement posted Monday on her
The 85-year-old singer-songwriter suffered a stroke last year that forced her to cancel her tour dates and delay a new album, but she made a surprise appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame in October for Alan Jackson's induction.
The Hall of Fame singer is known for her biographical hit "Coal Miner's Daughter," which became a book and a movie; "You Ain't Woman Enough"; "The Pill"; and "One's on the Way."
___
Online:
http://www.lorettalynn.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all