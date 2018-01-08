Eurovision switches from all-male to all-female host lineup
LISBON, Portugal — The Eurovision Song Contest appears to have heard its critics.
After being chided by some for picking three men to host last year's competition, contest organizers announced Monday that this year's event in Portugal will feature four female presenters.
Critics on social media reproached contest organizers for featuring only male hosts in
The organizers say the May finals in Lisbon will be hosted by four Portuguese-speaking women. They are Daniela Ruah, who was born in the United States and is a star on the hit television show "NCIS: Los Angeles," and three women known for their TV work in Portugal: Filomena Cautela, Silvia Alberto and Catarina Furtado.
Contest officials were not immediately available to comment on the switch to all-female cast of presenters.
