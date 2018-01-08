Entertainment

Fear not the alphabet soup of TV features unveiled at CES

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, attendees take pictures in an exhibit of LG OLED 4K TVs at the LG booth during CES International in Las Vegas. TV manufacturers are showcasing new models at the 2018 CES gadget show in Las Vegas, all with acronyms to set their sets apart and get consumers to spend more. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, attendees take pictures in an exhibit of LG OLED 4K TVs at the LG booth during CES International in Las Vegas. TV manufacturers are showcasing new models at the 2018 CES gadget show in Las Vegas, all with acronyms to set their sets apart and get consumers to spend more. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS — Flummoxed by the alphabet soup of features on new TVs?

TV manufacturers are showcasing new models at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas this week — all with acronyms to set their sets apart.

One feature called HDR10+ takes what's known as high-dynamic range and adjusts settings for each frame, instead of having levels set for the entire video at once. HDR10+ is also a way to get around royalty payments for a competing technology called Dolby Vision.

Meanwhile, quantum-dot technology promises more accurate colours . Samsung calls its version QLED (pronounced q-led), which shouldn't be confused with OLED (o-led), a display that offers darker blacks and better contrast. And don't be fooled by LEDs (l-e-d). They are just regular screens with a certain type of lighting.

