Frances McDormand gets bleeped for inoffensive words
LOS ANGELES — Frances McDormand found herself getting bleeped in strange places during her Golden Globes acceptance speech.
McDormand won the award Sunday night for best actress in a drama film for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
She was bleeped as she thanked her studio, Fox Searchlight, and then again when she said the word "shift."
She was speaking about how she keeps her politics private "but it was really great to be in this room tonight and to be part of the tectonic shift in our industry's power structure."
However, there was no bleep to be found when she later used a slang term for excrement.
McDormand plays the mother seeking justice for her daughter, who was raped and killed, and takes on the small town police force.
