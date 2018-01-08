Gwyneth Paltrow announces engagement on Goop magazine cover
LOS ANGELES — Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged to television writer-producer Brad Falchuk.
The 45-year-old actress and lifestyle guru announced the engagement Monday morning with an Instagram preview of them embracing in a black and white photo on the cover of Goop magazine. She used a diamond ring emoji as the caption.
Falchuk co-created the television series "Glee" with Ryan Murphy. The 46-year-old and Paltrow have been linked for about four years.
Her publicist, Stephen Huvane confirmed Monday that the pair's engagement.
It will be the second marriage for both Falchuk and Paltrow, who has two children with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
The couple tells "Good Morning America" in a joint statement that they feel "incredibly lucky."
