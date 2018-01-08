Kimmel says hard to tell what the mood will be for Oscars
PASADENA, Calif. — Upcoming Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel says it's hard to tell how the public will react to the subject of sexual misconduct when he delivers his monologue at the event in two months.
To that end, the ABC late-night host said Monday he felt that one of Seth Meyers' jokes at the Golden Globes was written specifically for him — when Meyers said he felt like the first dog being shot into outer space. It was a reference to Meyers being a test case for how Hollywood would talk publicly about the topic.
One event sure to come up is last year's epic envelope mix-up, where actor Warren Beatty announced the wrong best picture winner. Kimmel said if something like that happened again, everyone at ABC should be fired.
