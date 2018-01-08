The Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017
PARIS — The Louvre Museum says it welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017, up 10
Tourism in the French capital took a hit in 2016 after a series of attacks by Islamic extremists the previous year.
Foreign visitors represent 70
They mainly come from the United States (1.2 million visitors, up by 25
The Louvre is the world's most-visited museum.
Definitive figures of tourist numbers in Paris have not been released yet for 2017 but a rise of 10 to 12
