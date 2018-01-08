UofT prof's 2008 'Fire and Fury' book a bestseller thanks to Donald Trump

TORONTO — A Canadian professor's 10-year-old book is back on the bestseller list and he has Donald Trump to thank for it.

University of Toronto professor Randall Hansen published a book in 2008 titled "Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945."

Last week, Hansen says he was at a conference in Washington, D.C., when he joked to colleagues about having the same title as the hottest book on the market — Michael Wolff's tell-all book about U.S. President Donald Trump, also titled "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

Wolff's book portrays Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

On Friday, after Wolff's book was released, Hansen says he logged onto Amazon after a few glasses of wine and found his own book had made it onto three bestseller lists.