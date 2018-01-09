'Bama-Georgia draws 2nd-largest CFP championship TV audience
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATLANTA — The national championship showdown between Alabama and Georgia drew 28.443 million viewers, making it the second-most watched title game in the four-year-old format of the College Football Playoff.
Alabama beat Georgia in overtime , rallying from 13 points down in the second half before winning with a game-ending touchdown pass . Viewership for the all-Southeastern Conference matchup was up 13
The first CFP championship game between Oregon and Ohio State after the 2014 season drew nearly 34 million viewers, a record for ESPN. This season's CFP semifinals on Jan. 1 and Monday night's championship game averaged more than 26.2 million viewers, up 21
The New Year's Six bowls and championship game drew an average of 17 million viewers, the most in four years of the format.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
Most Popular
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Two weather systems could hit Halifax this week, Environment Canada warns