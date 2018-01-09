Book Review: 'Operator Down' is page-turning thriller
A
A
Share via Email
"Operator Down" (Dutton), by Brad Taylor
"Operator Down," Brad Taylor's latest in his
Taylor worked in Special Forces, and previous novels featuring Logan and his counterterrorism unit known as The Taskforce have always felt authentic. In "Operator Down," the author showcases the invisible world of the diamond industry. Aaron Bergman and his partner, Shoshana, work for Mossad and once in a while they find themselves working with Logan and his team. Since the mission seems somewhat straightforward, Aaron accepts the assignment without telling Shoshana.
With it being officially unsanctioned by his government, Aaron also doesn't want to get her involved unless it's absolutely necessary. He takes another woman with him instead, making Shoshana jealous, but the woman has keen knowledge he can use. She knows the diamond market, and the case involves following someone in the Israeli Diamond Exchange who might attempt to discredit the government.
What is actually going on is much worse when it's revealed that an American arms dealer is trying to purchase components that could be used to piece together a successful nuclear weapon.
Logan and his team at first find a reluctant Shoshana who doesn't want their help, but after an attempt on her life, she finds herself working with The Taskforce again to rescue Aaron and save the day, though her ruthlessness and skills might be more a hindrance than helpful.
Taylor is one of today's premiere authors writing about the world of special ops and the characters of the team have become familiar and comfortable to long-time fans. Newcomers shouldn't be deterred since Taylor knows how to quickly immerse readers in his world.
___
Online:
https://bradtaylorbooks.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
Most Popular
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Two weather systems could hit Halifax this week, Environment Canada warns