Ex-film company boss to resume work after harassment claims
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — A Danish film executive who co-founded a company with director Lars von Trier has been cleared of sexual harassment and will return to work "within weeks."
Peter Aalbaek Jensen, who stepped down as Zentropa's CEO in 2016 but has remained an employee, was accused in November by nine female former Zentropa employees of
Zentropa said Tuesday that Denmark's Working Environment Authority had conducted an assessment of the workplace on Dec. 14 and "found no workplace problems at the time of the probe."
Aalbaek Jensen co-founded Zentropa with von Trier, who has not been directly accused, in 1992. Together they made films including "Dogville" and "Dancer in the Dark."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
Most Popular
-
How purrfect: Dartmouth cat lounge first of its kind in Atlantic Canada
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
'A pretty painful thing to watch:' New numbers show Nova Scotia film work on the decline