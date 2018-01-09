Film depicts birth of New York's Lincoln Center

NEW YORK — "The Opera House," a documentary to be broadcast to theatres worldwide Saturday as part of the Metropolitan Opera's "Live in HD" series, includes an interview with soprano Leontyne Price.

Price is the unquestioned star of the film that blends operatic and architectural lore with an overview of New York's social and political history in the 1950s and '60s. Her debut in Verdi's "Il Trovatore" in 1961 launched Price as one of the first African-American singers to become a leading artist at the Met.

In the documentary, Price, 90, discusses her historic debut at the old Met and the opening of the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center five years later.