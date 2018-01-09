Lawyer says famous Chinese comedian denies NY gun, drug rap
MINEOLA, N.Y. — An attorney for a popular Chinese comedian facing weapon and drug charges in suburban New York says his client is confident he eventually will be exonerated.
Zhou Libo, a former judge on "China's Got Talent," pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a five-count indictment. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance identified as crystal methamphetamine and driving while using a cellphone.
The comedian was arrested about a year ago in the exclusive village of Lattingtown, east of New York City on what is known as Long Island's "gold coast."
Attorney Stephen Scaring says the comedian denies owning the gun or the drugs. He says Libo was driving the car, but doesn't know how the items got there.
