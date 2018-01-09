Lawyer says famous Chinese comedian denies NY gun, drug rap

MINEOLA, N.Y. — An attorney for a popular Chinese comedian facing weapon and drug charges in suburban New York says his client is confident he eventually will be exonerated.

Zhou Libo, a former judge on "China's Got Talent," pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a five-count indictment. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance identified as crystal methamphetamine and driving while using a cellphone.

The comedian was arrested about a year ago in the exclusive village of Lattingtown, east of New York City on what is known as Long Island's "gold coast."