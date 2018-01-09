Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 1-7
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 1-7. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. College Football Semi-final: Georgia vs. Oklahoma, ESPN, 26.05 million.
2. NFL Wild Card: Atlanta at L.A. Rams, NBC, 22.82 million.
3. College Football Semi-final: Alabama vs. Clemson, ESPN, 20.56 million.
4. "Golden Globe Awards," NBC, 19.01 million.
5. "NFL Wild Card Post Game," Fox, 18.64 million.
6. "NFL Pre-Game," NBC, 16.39 million.
7. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 16.16 million.
8. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 14.7 million.
9. "NCIS," CBS, 14.11 million.
10. "Bull," CBS, 11.17 million.
11. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.98 million.
12. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.96 million.
13. "Mom," CBS, 9.88 million.
14. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.1 million.
15. "Ellen's Game of Games" (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), NBC, 8.88 million.
16. "Ellen's Game of Games" (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 8.84 million.
17. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.87 million.
18. "MacGyver," CBS, 7.834 million.
19. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.829 million.
20. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 7.43 million.
ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
