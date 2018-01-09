The Latest: McGowan says Weinstein legal action costing her
PASADENA, Calif. — The Latest on ABC's upcoming programming from the TV Critics meeting in Pasadena, California (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
Rose McGowan, refusing to Harvey Weinstein by name, says legal action by the man she calls "the monster" is forcing her to sell her house to fight him.
The actress-turned-activist spoke to TV critics Tuesday about her new documentary series "Citizen Rose" and what she called her global fight against sexual misconduct and injustice.
McGowan helped start a national public discussion about sexual misconduct when she accused Weinstein of raping her. The movie mogul, facing numerous other accusations of misconduct, has repeatedly denied "allegations of non-consensual sex."
In "Citizen Rose," debuting Jan. 30 on the E! channel, Weinstein is referred to only as "HW" or "the monster," said executive director Andrea Metz.
McGowan separated herself from Hollywood's anti-sexual misconduct "Times Up" initiative, saying she doesn't believe change will come from those who hold power in the industry.
12:40 p.m.
An upcoming NBC drama about a high school
The network said Tuesday it's donating $500,000 in grants to high school
Jason Katims, executive producer of the new series "Rise," says in a statement the grants will help supports the kind of schools and students whose stories are told in the series.
"Rise," inspired by a true story, stars Josh Radnor ("How I Met Your Mother") as a teacher who energizes his school's
High schools can submit applications at NBC.com/Rise through Feb. 6, with the winners to be announced in March.
"Rise" debuts March 20 after a March 13 preview.
