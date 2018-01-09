The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
iBook charts for week ending January 7, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff - 9781250158079 - (Henry Holt and Co.)
2. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn - 9780062678447 - (William Morrow)
3. Darker by E L James - 9780385543989 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
4. Dust by Patricia Cornwell - 9781101636428 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. Tribe of Mentors by Timothy Ferriss - 9781328994974 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
8. Picture Perfect by Jodi Picoult - 9781101147139 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Unbound by Stuart Woods - 9780735217195 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham - 9780385541183 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
