Arthur Miller archive going to University of Texas library
AUSTIN, Texas — The archives of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller, which shed light on seven decades of his works, will be going on display at the University of Texas.
A university spokesman said Wednesday that the Harry Ransom Center humanities library paid $2.7 million for records beginning with 1936's "No Villain," which Miller wrote while at the University of Michigan, to "Finishing the Picture," produced months before his 2005 death.
Miller donated early play manuscripts and working notebooks to the
There are also drafts of Miller's speeches and essays.
Miller won the Pulitzer at 33 for "Death of a Salesman," and also wrote 1953's "The Crucible."
