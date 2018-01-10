Dolly Parton removes 'Dixie' from Stampede dinner show
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Country singer Dolly Parton has discarded "Dixie" from the name of a popular dinner show. From now on, the attraction will simply be known as Dolly Parton's Stampede.
Parton said in a statement that the name change was spurred by changing attitudes and "will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows" as the company that operates the attraction expands into new markets.
World Choice Investments LLC currently operates the Stampede dinner show for Parton in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.
World Choice spokesman Pete Owens said Parton is referring shifting attitudes about the word "Dixie" and its connotations.
"It has added to confusion in discussions about the expansion of our dinner
