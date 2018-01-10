Drake gets LeBron James to help kick off his new Toronto restaurant

Move over Frings, Drake has got a new hot spot for friends and fans to hang out in. Pick 6, the new Yonge Street restaurant owned by the local rapper is set to host its official grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Last night the restaurant was christened by NBA superstar LeBron James, who hosted a birthday party there in honour of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Dwyane Wade. The Cavaliers happen to be in town as they’re set to face off against the Toronto Raptors this evening.

In addition to Drake, James and Wade, the bash was attended by Drake-affiliated musicians OVO Chubbs, Baka Not Nice, and Future The Prince as well as DJ Charlie B, DJ Meel, Eric Da Jeweler, and DJ Steph Floss.

Pick 6 has been under construction for the better part of a year, taking over what was formerly Houston’s Bar and Grill at 33 Yonge.

While it is unknown what the menu will consist of, social media began buzzing in September, when a Facebook group for restaurant jobs received a post from Angel Aaron Sevilla, formerly executive chef of the Shore Club, saying: “Hello friends. Looking for experienced sushi chefs to join my opening team at Pick 6ix Toronto.”

Speculation had been that it may have been a sports bar or some kind, considering the sports lingo title — which refers an interception in football returned for a touchdown — and Drake’s boosterism of several teams and sports, although it looks like the only real sports link will come from athletes who decide to visit.

From the party pictures, it looks to have more of a supper-club vibe, continuing with the black-and-gold colour esthetic of Drake’s label OVO represented by marble countertops on the gold-lined bar, along with plush bright blue chairs and banquettes.