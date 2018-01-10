Fundraising campaign for Spirit of the West's Mann follows celeb-studded concert
VANCOUVER — A fundraising campaign for Spirit of the West singer John Mann is seeking $10,000 to help pay for the musician's medical and personal needs.
Mann was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2014 at age 52.
Supporters previously raised more than US$56,000 for him to pursue an experimental form of stem cell therapy.
A new GoFundMe campaign launched late last year features a star-studded video recorded at a benefit concert for Mann on Nov. 19, 2017 in Vancouver.
Nearly 50 musicians including Jim Cuddy, Sarah McLachlan, Alan Doyle and Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies recorded a cover of Spirit of the West's signature foot-stomper "Home For a Rest."
The video from that night shows Mann dancing on stage while his celebrity friends belt out the song.
