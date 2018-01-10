Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal among Blues Music Awards nominees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal and the North Mississippi All-Stars are among the nominees for this year's Blues Music Awards in Tennessee.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Wee Willie Walker and Rick Estrin also are nominated for Blues Music Awards announced Monday.
The Blues Foundation will present the awards May 10 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The awards
Past winners who received nominations this year include Curtis Salgado, Diunna Greenleaf, Lurrie Bell and Bobby Rush.
