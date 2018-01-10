Michael Douglas pre-emptively denies sexual misconduct
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Michael Douglas has come forward to vigorously deny an allegation of sexual misconduct from three decades ago — before the publication of the claim.
The two-time Oscar winner told Deadline that he anticipated an upcoming report would contain an allegation by a former employee that he acted inappropriately in front of her about 32 years ago.
Douglas decided to try "to get ahead of" the story by speaking to Deadline, calling it a "complete lie, fabrication." He says his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, "has been very supportive."
Douglas says he remembers the former employee who is allegedly making the accusation and calls her "sophisticated intelligent" with a "good sense of
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all