New study finds male dominance in Hollywood unchanged
NEW YORK — Women made up just 18
The 20th annual "Celluloid Ceiling" study on the behind-the-camera employment of women was released Monday by San Diego State University's Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film. The results show virtually no change in the last 20 years for women in Hollywood. In 1998, the same calculation of behind-the-scenes jobs for women was 17
The study found that in last year's top 250 films, 25
