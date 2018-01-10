Talaga, Maskalyk make the shortlist for RBC Taylor book prize
TORONTO — Non-fiction books about life as an ER doctor and indigenous teens who died in and near Thunder Bay, Ont., are among the titles shortlisted for the RBC Taylor Prize.
A three-member jury announced five finalists for the $30,000 award, to be handed out Feb. 26 in Toronto.
James Maskalyk's "Life on the Ground Floor: Letters from the Edge of Emergency Medicine" (Doubleday Canada) contrasts medicine as practised in a world-class Toronto hospital to the bare bones clinics in Sudan and Ethiopia.
Meanwhile, Tanya Talaga's "Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City" (House of Anansi Press) traces the lives and deaths of several teens in northern Ontario.
Other books in the running include: Max Wallace's look at the final days of the Second World War, "In the Name of Humanity" (Allen Lane Canada); and Daniel Coleman's exploration of the Niagara Escarpment, "Yardwork: A Biography of an Urban Place" (Wolsak and Wynn).
Also making the cut is Stephen R. Bown's "Island of the Blue Foxes: Disaster and Triumph on Bering's Great Voyage to Alaska" (Douglas & McIntyre), about the explorers sent across Russia by Peter the Great to seek a route to North America.
In addition to the winner's prize, the runners-up will each receive $5,000.
The winner also gets to award a $10,000 emerging writers prize to an author of their choosing. That prize will be handed out shortly after the winner is named.
A jury including Christine Elliott, Anne Giardini, and James Polk evaluated 153 non-fiction Canadian written books submitted by 110 Canadian and international publishers.
The RBC Taylor Prize was set up in 1993 to honour journalist Charles Taylor.
