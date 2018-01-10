Willie Nelson cancels shows after leaving a concert early
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Country music legend Willie Nelson has
A publicist for Nelson says shows scheduled this week in Rohnert Park, California; Las Vegas; and Laughlin, Nevada, have been
Fans told the newspaper that Nelson was coughing and apparently had difficulty breathing. A statement from Ticketmaster said he left the stage early because of an illness.
Nelson, 84, keeps up a rigorous touring and recording schedule. His latest album, "Willie Nelson and the Boys: Willie's Stash Vol. 2" featuring his sons Lukas and Micah was released last year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all