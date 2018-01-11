Author Patterson to tell Aaron Hernandez story in TV special
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez's life and death will be the subject of a one-hour special episode of "48 Hours" to be broadcast on Jan. 20.
The CBS program will be told by
Once one of the top players in the NFL, Hernandez was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée. Hernandez hanged himself at the age of 27 in the Massachusetts prison cell where he was serving a life sentence. After his death, he was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which can cause depression and violent mood swings.
Patterson calls it "the most fascinating, complicated and troubling crime story of our times."
The book "All-American Murder" is due out Jan. 22.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all