Broadway's 'A Bronx Tale' to help Bronx fire victims
NEW YORK — The producers of the hit Broadway musical, "A Bronx Tale," plan to donate $4 for every ticket sold to performances from Jan. 16 through Jan. 21 to help families affected by a deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx.
The donations will go to The Child Reach Foundation, co-founded by actor Chazz Palminteri and his wife.
In a statement Thursday, the actor and Bronx native who wrote the coming-of-age-story says he's proud the production is lending a hand. Its producer, Tommy Mottola, also grew up in the Bronx.
Thirteen people were killed in the Dec. 28 fire, which started on a stove and then raced through a door and up five floors.
It was the city's deadliest fire since 1990.
