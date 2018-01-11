Cosby references #MeToo movement after meal in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby referenced the #MeToo movement after a dinner at an Italian restaurant in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the 80-year-old comedian was dining with a friend and his publicist, and some members of the media were invited to document the event.
One reporter says he shook her hand and said "Please don't put me on #MeToo," the social media movement denouncing sexual assault. He told her, "I just shook your hand like a man."
When asked about his April retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004, he replied, "We're ready."
Cosby's new trial was supposed to begin in November but was delayed until this spring so his new legal team could get up to speed.
Jurors deadlocked in June and the judge declared a mistrial. He has said the encounter was consensual.
