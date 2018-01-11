Filmmaker revisits David Bowie to document final years
NEW YORK — After British filmmaker Francis Whately captured David Bowie in his 2013 film, "David Bowie: Five Years," he thought documenting his musical hero was complete. But it turns out that he was mistaken.
The end of the Bowie's life was equally interesting to Whately as he
The documentary focuses on Bowie's final two albums — "The Next Day" and "Blackstar" — as well as the stage play "Lazarus," which took its inspiration from the 1976 film "The Man Who Fell to Earth," which starred Bowie.
