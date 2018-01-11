Filmmaker revisits David Bowie to document final years

NEW YORK — After British filmmaker Francis Whately captured David Bowie in his 2013 film, "David Bowie: Five Years," he thought documenting his musical hero was complete. But it turns out that he was mistaken.

The end of the Bowie's life was equally interesting to Whately as he centres on the artist's final projects in the new HBO documentary, "David Bowie: The Last Five Years." The documentary began airing this week on HBO, two years after Bowie's death at age 69.