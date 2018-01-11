First female duo to head a London theatre departs Donmar

London's Donmar Warehouse theatre says artistic director Josie Rourke and executive producer Kate Pakenham are leaving the company. They were the first female duo to run a London theatre .

The theatre said Thursday that Pakenham will leave in June after six years, and Rourke will depart in 2019 after eight years as artistic director.

The 250-seat Donmar had a string of successes under their leadership, including a production of Shakespeare's "Coriolanus" with Tom Hiddleston; surveillance drama "Privacy," which later ran in New York starring Daniel Radcliffe; and an acclaimed trilogy of Shakespeare plays with an all-female cast led by Harriet Walter.