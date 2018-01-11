Mellencamp son Speck gets probation after Indiana arrest
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A son of rocker John Mellencamp has been ordered to serve about six months of probation and perform 25 hours of community service after pleading guilty to public intoxication following his July arrest in Indiana.
Police say 22-year-old Speck Mellencamp was arrested after he and his brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside a Bloomington restaurant. Police say Speck Mellencamp was belligerent and
Speck Mellencamp was initially charged with public intoxication and resisting law enforcement, but The Indianapolis Star reports he pleaded guilty last week to public intoxication and the other charge was dismissed.
The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from Speck Mellencamp's lawyer.
