Patricia Hearst pic based on Toobin book cancelled
Report an Error
LOS ANGELES — Twentieth Century Fox Film says it is
Toobin's non-fiction book chronicled the saga of Hearst's kidnapping by the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974 and her eventual bank robbery conviction with the radical group.
The studio announced the decision late Thursday after Hearst earlier in the day issued a lengthy statement condemning the project and Toobin's book, which she described as victim blaming and an attempt to "rewrite history."
Fox representatives declined to comment on whether the decision to cancel production was related to Hearst's statement.
As of December, "Logan" director James Mangold had been set to helm the adaptation with Elle Fanning in talks to play Hearst.
Toobin did not immediately respond to request for comment.
