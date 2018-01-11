Ricky Martin has married Jwan Yosef
NEW YORK — Ricky Martin is a married man.
The Puerto Rican star revealed this week during the premiere of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" that he and artist Jwan (JWAN) Yosef recently said I do, although he didn't specify when or where it happened.
His publicist confirmed the news to The Associated Press.
"I'm a husband," Martin told E! News on the red carpet for the FX series.
"It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man," the 46-year-old singer and actor added.
The couple met in 2016 and they plan "the typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery," he says.
Martin plays Versace's boyfriend in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," which premieres Jan. 17.
