WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended January 7.

FICTION

1. "Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man 4)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow & Company)

3. "The Getaway" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

4. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

5. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

6. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

8. "Turtles All the Way Down" by John Green (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

9. "Robicheaux" by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

10. "Unbound" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

NONFICTION

1. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)

2. "Judgment Detox" by Gabrielle Bernstein (North Star Way)

3. "The Subtle Art of Not giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

4. "Your Best Year Ever" by Michael S. Hyatt (Houghton Mifflin)

5. "The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin)

6. "The Wisdonm of Sundays" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

7. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin)

8. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

9. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. "Let Trump Be Trump" by Corey R. Lewandowski & David N. Bossie (Center Street)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "End Game" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (HarperCollins Publishers)

3. "Dust (Scarpetta)" by Patricia Cornwell (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. "Unbound" by Stuart Woods (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. "The House at the Edge of Night" by Catherine Banner (Random House Publishing Group)

6. "A Will & A Way" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

7. "Robicheaux" by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Promise Not to Tell" by Jayne Ann Krentz (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

10. "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan (Lake Union Publishing)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)

2. "Tribe of Mentors" by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin)

3. "Lost City of the Monkey God" by Douglas Preston (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Home Sweet Murder" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "The Miracle of Dunkirk" by Walter Lord (Open Road Media)

6. "Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor E. Frankl (Beacon Press)

7. "Judgment Detox" by Gabrielle Bernstein (North Star Way)

8. "365 Days With Self-Discipline" by Martin Meadows (Martin Meadows)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperCollins Publishers)

10. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (W. W. Norton & Company )