Blige, Rae and Boseman among NAACP Image Awards presenters
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Mary J. Blige, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae and Chadwick Boseman will be among the presenters at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards.
Numerous other stars, including actors Michael B. Jordan, Terry Crews, Yara Shahidi and "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya are also scheduled to present awards during Monday's ceremony, which
Blige and Jay Z are the top nominees with five apiece, while Rae is tied along with Bruno Mars, SZA and Kendrick Lamar for the second-most nominations with four apiece.
The 49th NAACP Image Awards will be presented in Pasadena, California. Anthony Anderson is hosting a two-hour show that will be broadcast live on the TV One network.
___
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
Most Popular
-
City on the rise: Halifax ranks fourth on global list of top travel spots for 2018
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?