Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and David Perdue, R-Ga.; Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man facing child-porn charges, victim an elementary student in California
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles
-
'Stop doing this. I’m a kid': Man cuts hijab off young girl, returns to attack again