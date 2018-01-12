Horror master Stephen King to receive PEN America award
NEW YORK — There's a whiff of horror about PEN America's new Literary Service Award winner — it's Stephen King.
The literary and human rights organization will
The award is handed out every year to a critically acclaimed writer "whose body of work helps us understand and interpret the human condition, engendering empathy and imagination in even the darkest hours."
King's books include "It," ''The Stand" and "Misery."
Other writers who have won the prize include Stephen Sondheim, J.K. Rowling (ROHL'-ing), Tom Stoppard, Salman Rushdie (SAHL'-mahn ROOSH'-dee), Toni Morrison and Margaret Atwood.
