Matthews apologizes for Cosby comment
PASADENA, Calif. — MSNBC's Chris Matthews apologized for joking about a "Bill Cosby pill" while awaiting an interview with Hillary Clinton two years ago.
The reference was to accusations that Cosby drugged and assaulted women.
Matthews said that it was a terrible comment he made in poor taste when the Cosby case was in the headlines. He said, "I deeply regret it and I'm sorry."
