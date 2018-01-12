The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
A
A
Share via Email
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending January 11, 2018:
Top Songs
1. Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B), Bruno Mars
2. Filthy, Justin Timberlake
3. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
4. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
5. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha
6. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
7. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
8. For You (Fifty Shades Freed), Liam Payne & Rita Ora
9. Him & I, G-Eazy & Halsey
10. River (feat. Ed Sheeran), Eminem
Top Albums
1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
2. ÷, Ed Sheeran
3. Revival, Eminem
4. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
5. Evolve, Imagine Dragons
6. reputation, Taylor Swift
7. Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
8. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
9. Life of a Dark Rose, Lil Skies
10. From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
Most Popular
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles