Sorry Liam Neeson, Paddington is the real hero this weekend: Crouse

Metro movie critic Richard Crouse reviews the top movies that opened this weekend:

PADDINGTON 2: 4 STARS

When the present Paddington bear planned to buy for his aunt’s birthday is stolen, he is wrongly convicted and thrown in jail.

Gentle and good-natured, the little bear is at the very heart of the movie.

Paddington 2 is one of those rare kids' films that doesn’t feel like an excuse just to sell merchandise.

THE COMMUTER: 2 STARS

The Commuter settles into very predictable beats as Liam Neeson gets to the bottom of this train-based mystery. There’s a twist but as twists go it’s more of a straight line than a real bend in the plot.

HAPPY END: 3 STARS