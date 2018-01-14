Sorry Liam Neeson, Paddington is the real hero this weekend: Crouse
A rare heartfelt kids' film, Paddington 2 opened alongside action thriller The Commuter and French drama Happy End.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Metro movie critic Richard Crouse reviews the top movies that opened this weekend:
PADDINGTON 2: 4 STARS
When the present Paddington bear planned to buy for his aunt’s birthday is stolen, he is wrongly convicted and thrown in jail.
Gentle and good-natured, the little bear is at the very heart of the movie.
Paddington 2 is one of those rare kids' films that doesn’t feel like an excuse just to sell merchandise.
THE COMMUTER: 2 STARS
The Commuter settles into very predictable beats as Liam Neeson gets to the bottom of this train-based mystery. There’s a twist but as twists go it’s more of a straight line than a real bend in the plot.
HAPPY END: 3 STARS
In French with English subtitles, Happy End takes a meandering look at a family on the verge of a nervous breakdown. All the performances are top notch but it’s up to the actors to keep things interesting in a story that feels unfocused.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
Halifax police use Taser on 'confrontational' man in traffic stop
-
-
Vodka shots and ‘I love you’ texts — How two Canadian couples in Hawaii prepared for the end