Entertainment

Sorry Liam Neeson, Paddington is the real hero this weekend: Crouse

A rare heartfelt kids' film, Paddington 2 opened alongside action thriller The Commuter and French drama Happy End.

Paddington 2 is one of those rare kids films that doesn’t feel like an excuse just to sell merchandise, writes Richard Crouse.

Contributed

Paddington 2 is one of those rare kids films that doesn’t feel like an excuse just to sell merchandise, writes Richard Crouse.

Metro movie critic Richard Crouse reviews the top movies that opened this weekend:

PADDINGTON 2: 4 STARS

Paddington bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw, is wrongly convicted and sentenced to the big house in the sequel.

Contributed

Paddington bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw, is wrongly convicted and sentenced to the big house in the sequel.

When the present Paddington bear planned to buy for his aunt’s birthday is stolen, he is wrongly convicted and thrown in jail.

Gentle and good-natured, the little bear is at the very heart of the movie.

Paddington 2 is one of those rare kids' films that doesn’t feel like an excuse just to sell merchandise.

THE COMMUTER: 2 STARS

The Commuter settles into very predictable beats, writes Richard Crouse.

Contributed

The Commuter settles into very predictable beats, writes Richard Crouse.

The Commuter settles into very predictable beats as Liam Neeson gets to the bottom of this train-based mystery. There’s a twist but as twists go it’s more of a straight line than a real bend in the plot.

HAPPY END: 3 STARS

Happy End takes a meandering look at a family on the verge of a nervous breakdown, writes Richard Crouse.

Contributed

Happy End takes a meandering look at a family on the verge of a nervous breakdown, writes Richard Crouse.

In French with English subtitles, Happy End takes a meandering look at a family on the verge of a nervous breakdown. All the performances are top notch but it’s up to the actors to keep things interesting in a story that feels unfocused.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular