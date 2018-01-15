Early winners at the 49th NAACP Image Awards
LOS ANGELES — Early winners at the 49th NAACP Image Awards, as announced a pre-telecast gala dinner Sunday in Pasadena, California:
FILM
Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Idris Elba, "THOR: Ragnarok"
Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"
Independent Motion Picture: "Detroit"
Documentary: "STEP"
Writing: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
Directing in a Motion Picture: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
MUSIC
New Artist: SZA
Male Artist: Bruno Mars
Female Artist: Mary J. Blige
Duo, Group or Collaboration: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
Jazz Album: "Petite Afrique," Somi
Gospel/Christian Album: "Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2," Greenleaf Soundtrack
Music Video/Visual Album: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Song - Traditional: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar
Song - Contemporary: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar
TELEVISION
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jay Ellis, "Insecure"
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin, "'black-ish"
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Joe Morton, "Scandal"
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Naturi Naughton, "Power"
Television Movie, Limited, Series or Dramatic Special: "The New Edition Story"
Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: Idris Elba, "Guerrilla"
Actress in a Television Movie, Limited, Series or Dramatic Special: Queen Latifah, "Flint"
Directing in a Comedy Series: Anton Cropper, "'black-ish"
Directing in a Dramatic Series: Carl Franklin, "13 Reasons Why"
Directing in a Television Movie or Special: Allen Hughes, "The Defiant Ones"
News/information Series or Special: "Unsung"
Documentary: "The 44th President: In His Own Words"
Talk Series: "The Real"
Reality Program/Reality Competition Series: "The Manns"
Variety or Game Show Series or Special: "Lip Sync Battle"
Children's Program: "Doc McStuffins"
Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series): Caleb McLaughlin, "Stranger Things"
Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special: Roland Martin, "News One Now"
Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety Series or Special: LL Cool J, "Lip Sync Battle" (Spike)
Character Voice-Over Performance: Tiffany Haddish, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights"
Writing in a Comedy Series: Janine Barrois, "Claws
Writing in a Dramatic Series: Gina Prince-Bythewood, "Shots Fired"
Writing in a Television Movie or Special: Abdul Williams, "The New Edition Story"
LITERATURE
Fiction: "The Annotated African American Folktales," Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)
Non-Fiction: "Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies," Dick Gregory
Debut Author: "No One Is Coming to Save Us," Stephanie Powell Watts
Biography or Autobiography: "Becoming Ms. Burton, From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women," Susan Burton and Cari Lynn
Instructional: "The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams," Dr. Tererai Trent
Poetry: "Incendiary Art: Poems," Patricia Smith
Children: "Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ," Vashti Harrison
Youth and Teens: "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground," Rita Williams-Garcia, author and Frank Morrison illustrator
